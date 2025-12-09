Trump says European leaders are ‘weak’ in extraordinary attack on US allies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said that European leaders are “weak” in an extraordinary attack on some of Washington’s closest allies.

Speaking to Politico, the US president claimed that “decaying” European countries such as France and Germany had failed to control migration or take action to end the war in Ukraine.

“I think they’re weak,” he said of European leaders. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct”.

He added: “I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.”

US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable event for farmers at the White House ( AFP via Getty Images )

His comments lay bare a growing rift between Europe and Washington. Last week, a US National Strategy document sparked anger in Europe after it claimed the continent was facing “civilisational erasure”, a narrative that aligned with far-right parties. The document did not name Russia as a threat to the US.

During the interview, Trump said he would continue to endorse favoured European candidates such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban in elections - even if this risks sparking a backlash.

“I’d endorse,” Trump said. “I’ve endorsed people, but I’ve endorsed people that a lot of Europeans don’t like. I’ve endorsed Viktor Orbán.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the White House document appeared to be a “provocation”, while reiterating that the US remained Europe’s closest ally.

The interview come days after Trump’s son said that his father may “walk away” from the peace process in Ukraine in an interview that sparked alarm in Europe.

Donald Trump Jr told Sky News that the president may walk away from talks altogether because the issue was less important to Americans than his father’s “war” on drug cartels.

More to follow...