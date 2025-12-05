Joe Root defends England teammates after error-strewn Ashes display
- England's Ashes campaign faced a setback on day two of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, as they dropped five catches, allowing Australia to build a significant first-innings lead.
- Joe Root scored a magnificent unbeaten 138, his maiden century on Australian soil, contributing to England's total of 334.
- Australia capitalised on England's fielding errors and scattershot bowling, reaching 378 for six and establishing a 44-run advantage by the close of day two.
- Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, and Brydon Carse were among those who missed catching opportunities, though Will Jacks took a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith.
- Root stated no one is “perfect” but expressed optimism despite the fielding woes, insisting England's campaign remains on track and that their best cricket is good enough to succeed, while defending the team's preparations for the pink-ball Test.