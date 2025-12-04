Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

And he did it with a shrug.

It’s not often you get to watch history. To see the storyline from beginning to end. It’s been 12 years since Joe Root first played Test cricket in Australia. And it has been an altogether horrible experience.

Fifteen matches. 13 losses. Zero wins. In truth, that is the statistic that is most important to address. A century cements his individual legacy – the batter who could indeed do it everywhere – but winning in Australia is the true white whale of his and every other Englishman’s career.

Nevertheless it was a talking point. An asterisk that was put to him and would have been held against him for years to come. Not by anyone with common sense, but by the pub bores who would stop him in the street and the Fox Sports commentators who would remind him of it every four years when he inevitably returns as a TV pundit. “Haha, you couldn’t do it here, Joe, could you?”

open image in gallery Joe Root in action during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba ( Getty Images )

Joe Root’s life is easier now. And England’s is better. This was vintage Root, but not stereotypical Root. The best in the world are the best because they are able to adapt. For years, his trademark, flowing backfoot punch/glide on his tiptoes has been his signature. It is also believed to be the cause of his downfall Down Under. The ball bounces more here, and so chasing width carries more risk.

We didn’t see the backfoot punch today – not until he was in the eighties. Root played straight and within himself after arriving at the crease to a mess and the Ashes on the line. The score was five for two – and his own innings could have been over from just his third delivery when he was dropped by a diving Steve Smith in the slips. On such fine margins, series turn.

open image in gallery Root celebrates his first ton on Australian soil ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

Root’s history in Australia runs deep. Statistics in cricket are often caveat-filled with the need to squint and distract to tell the story you want. But Root’s here is simple. He had never, at any level of the game, scored a century in the country. The Test record, naturally, is the one that dominates headlines but including all the Test, one-day, T20, warm-up fixtures and club cricket Root has played here, it remains the same. In all, he had batted 70 times Down Under in 58 matches, and never made a hundred. When he first came to Australia as a young professional at Yorkshire to play club cricket for the Adelaide-based Prospect District CC, he ended up in the 2XI.

The nervous nineties didn’t have time to take hold for Root in Brisbane – neither for Matthew Hayden, who had publicly promised to run a lap of the MCG naked if Root failed to make three figures this summer. But Root did his best nonetheless. After going from 88 to 96 with consecutive boundaries, he was almost involved in a moment of high farce when Will Jacks sent him back from an attempted second run and the stadium gasped as a collective. Australia, sensing the occasion, turned first to Mitchell Starc as their own man of the hour and it worked. A wicket came, but it was Jacks, not Root.

open image in gallery Root hit out at the end of day one ( Reuters )

Their final roll of the dice was to hand the ball to Scott Boland and bring the wicketkeeper Alex Carey up to the stumps. An image from the club game, blessing the scene of a man about to make his 40th Test century. Boland’s first ball lept and took the glove and pad of Root, and lobbed nauseously in the air before dropping short of a scrambling Carey.

Three balls later, however, Boland drifted onto Root’s pads and England’s finest was able to tickle it around the corner for four of his most historic runs. Root cheered and The Gabba roared. English fans in celebration, Australian’s in appreciation. Everyone here knew what they had just seen. After taking a moment to compose himself, Root looked to the changing room, opened his arms and shrugged. Was there really ever any doubt? Well, yes. And that’s what made it all the more special. He was England’s greatest before today, and he is England’s greatest after. It’s just that now, finally, no-one can argue.