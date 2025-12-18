Morocco edge Jordan to win Arab Cup final after extra time
- Morocco have beaten Jordan in the final of the Fifa Arab Cup, winning 3-2 after extra time.
- Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah scored the winner in the 100th minute.
- A brace from Ali Olwan gave Jordan a 2-1 lead before Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah equalised for Morocco with three minutes of normal time remaining.
- Jordan thought they had taken the lead in extra time through a Mohannad Abu Taha goal, but it was ruled out by VAR.
- Oussama Tannane opened the scoring for Morocco with a remarkable strike, scoring from inside his own half.