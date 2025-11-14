Jordan's king and Indonesia's leader hold talks on economic ties and Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordan’s king and Indonesia's leader on Friday held talks as the two longtime friends agreed to strengthen military cooperation and economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations.

King Abdullah II and President Prabowo Subianto share a long-standing personal relationship as alumni of the U.S. Fort Benning military academy that dates to 1995 when both were still serving as military officers in their respective countries.

Three years later, Subianto sought self-exile in Jordan amid allegations of his involvement in the 1998 abductions of political activists during the dark days of Indonesia’s military dictatorship. Despite his stateless status at the time, he was welcomed by then monarch King Hussein, Abdullah’s father. Subianto lived in Amman for several years before returning home in 2008.

Abdullah’s state visit to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, was the fourth stop on his tour to Asian nations that includes Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Pakistan.

Abdullah received a warm welcome in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, with his royal plane escorted by two fighter jets. He was welcomed on the tarmac by Subianto at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base. The king rode with Subianto in a motorcade to the Merdeka palace, where the two leaders held talks.

“I have an emotional bond with Jordan, His Royal, His Majesty and (then) His Majesty King Hussein who kindly received me 27 years ago — that was how close we are," Subianto said before the meeting, “Please consider Indonesia your second home and Indonesia respects you highly."

“We want to work closely with you,” he said.

In a rare gesture, Subianto invited Abdullah to dinner at his private residence in South Jakarta, not a formal state banquet in the presidential palace as visiting heads of state are usually granted. It was a reflection of the personal connection between the two leaders.

“I am proud and honored to be here, proud and honored to call you my old friend,” Abdullah said. “I know that in the discussions that we’re having tonight and tomorrow, there are many new opportunities to strengthen the bond between Indonesia and Jordan.”

When Subianto visited Jordan in April, months after his inauguration as Indonesian president, the king drove a vehicle with Subianto seated beside him in the front passenger seat and took him to his hotel.

During his two-day visit to Indonesia, Abdullah also will meet with representatives of the country’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia to discuss opportunities for long-term sustainable investment that contribute to both Indonesia’s economic development and global partnerships, thus possibly expanding the fund’s list of foreign partners.

Danantara Indonesia, established in 2021 to manage and invest the country’s national assets, plays a crucial role in driving strategic investments across various sectors to support national development and economic growth.

Indonesian government data showed Jordanian investments in Indonesia remained modest at just $5.41 million in the first quarter this year, putting Jordan at 43rd place on the list of Indonesia's biggest foreign investors, while trade between the two countries weakened, falling to $559.7 million between January to September from $709.4 million in the same period the previous year.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told reporters after separate talks with Jordan's armed forces Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Pilot Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaity that Subianto and Abdullah also oversaw the signing of several agreements, including intelligence sharing on Gaza.

Sjamsoeddin said that Jordan is significantly important in assisting with Indonesia's humanitarian operation for Gaza because Indonesia, which has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians, doesn't have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Abdullah will travel to Pakistan on Saturday to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.