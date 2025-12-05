Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia star’s Ashes hopes in the balance after fresh injury blow

  • Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood's hopes of playing in the 2025/26 Ashes series are uncertain after suffering another injury setback.
  • He developed Achilles soreness during his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, which had ruled him out of the first two Tests.
  • The fast bowler experienced the new low-grade Achilles issue after returning to bowling off a few paces in Sydney.
  • Cricket Australia stated that Hazlewood is expected to recommence running and bowling next week, following a history of calf and Achilles problems.
  • Despite the setback, Australia coach Andrew McDonald remains confident that Hazlewood could still feature in the later stages of the series.
