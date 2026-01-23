UFC pay dispute takes fresh twist after Justin Gaethje rant
- UFC President Dana White has disputed Justin Gaethje's assertion that his pay has not increased despite the UFC's new $7.7bn broadcast deal with Paramount+.
- Gaethje, who headlines UFC 324 against Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title on Saturday, claimed he was not receiving “a dollar more” and that his 14 career bonuses did not amount to $1m.
- White countered on The Pat McAfee Show, stating that Gaethje was offered more money but failed to respond to the offer.
- The Paramount+ deal marks the end of the pay-per-view model, raising questions about how fighter compensation, previously tied to PPV points, will be managed.
- White assured that the UFC has a system “dialled in” to compensate fighters similarly to the previous pay-per-view structure, with the winner of Gaethje vs Pimblett expected to face regular lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.