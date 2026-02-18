Hockey captain gets engaged to fellow Team USA star ahead of gold medal match
- US women's ice hockey captain Hilary Knight and American speed skater Brittany Bowe have announced their engagement at the Winter Olympics.
- Knight proposed to Bowe, presenting her with a ring in a video shared online, which was later confirmed by Team USA.
- The couple first met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and both have indicated these will be their final Olympics.
- The announcement comes as Knight's team prepares for the gold medal match against Canada, while Bowe concludes her Games later this week.
- Separately, skier Breezy Johnson also got engaged to Connor Watkins at the Games, shortly after she crashed out of her final event.
