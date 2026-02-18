Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US women's ice hockey captain Hilary Knight is bringing home more than just medals from the Milan Cortina Games, having announced her engagement to American speed skater Brittany Bowe.

Knight posted a video on Wednesday, captioned "Olympics brought us together”, showing her on one knee presenting Bowe with a ring.

Bowe accepted, and the engagement was later confirmed by Team USA.

The couple first met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Both say this will be their final Olympics, with Knight making a record fifth appearance for the US women's hockey team.

The announcement comes a day before Knight and the favoured US team compete against Canada in the gold medal final.

Bowe, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, has yet to medal, finishing fourth in the 1,000 metres and women’s team pursuit.

She concludes her Games competing in the 1,500 metres race on Friday.

This is not the first engagement involving US athletes at this year’s Games.

Breezy Johnson, who won the women’s downhill title on the first weekend of the Olympics, got engaged to her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, last week.

open image in gallery Brittany Bowe (left) and Hilary Knight (right) have got engaged ( @ brittanybowe / Instagram )

Watkins proposed shortly after Johnson crashed out of her final event, the super-G race, as she missed out winning a second Olympic medal.

The engagement ring had a blue stone with a silver band, and was presented in a ring box with a Taylor Swift lyric engraved on the back, reading, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?”

Johnson tearfully accepted the proposal, but admitted she was still disappointed about her performance in the super-G event.

“When you make mistakes like that in ski racing you kind of feel stupid and you just kind of want to go talk to your friends and family. And, yeah, seeing him [Watkins] was really exciting. And then just everything else is crazy,” she said.