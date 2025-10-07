Basketball superstar teases ‘decision’ leading to ticket price hikes
- NBA icon LeBron James has sparked speculation about his future with a teased announcement, "The Second Decision", set for 7 October.
- The 40-year-old, entering his 23rd season, released a video reminiscent of his 2010 "The Decision" when he announced his move to the Miami Heat.
- The impending announcement has led to widespread speculation that James may confirm his retirement plans, though some believe it could be a marketing ploy.
- Ticket prices for the Lakers' match against the Utah Jazz on 12 April 2026 have spiked, with increased fan demand from those anticipating it could be his final game.
- James, a 21-time All-Star and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has previously indicated that his retirement is "a lot sooner than later".