When will LeBron James retire? NBA icon sparks scramble for tickets with ‘second decision’ teaser
The NBA icon, entering his 23rd season, has sparked speculation over his future and, at 40 years of age, the upcoming campaign could be his last with the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James has sparked speculation over a retirement announcement after teasing a huge
In a post on Monday evening, James shared a 10-second video titled "The Second Decision", adding "coming soo".
James can be seen walking towards a chair positioned underneath a basketball hoop inside a gym before sitting down opposite an unnamed man with a table between them.
The caption then confirmed the date and time of the announcement: "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. (saluting emoji) (crown emoji) #TheSecondDecision.”
The video sparked memories of James’ original announcement from 8 July, 2010, with “The Decision," a television special to confirm James’ move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat as a free agent.
James famously said to interviewer Jim Gray, "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach."
Now 40, James is yet to confirm whether the upcoming season will be his last in the NBA, with the "Second Decision" sparking speculation that the four-time MVP will confirm his exit plans, though others have claimed that it is a marketing ploy to promote one of his many companies.
James had said: "I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I'm super invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later."
In a rush to secure a place at the Staples Center for a potential farewell match, fans prompted a price spike with single tickets for the Lakers’ match against the Utah Jazz on 12 April, 2026 jumping from $82 to $580 each, according to Vivid Seats. While two tickets together start at $760.
James could then play on should the Lakers reach the playoffs, with the play-in tournament from 14-17 April 14, 2026. While the NBA Finals start on 4 June, with a potential game seven scheduled for 21 June.
Known as ‘King’, James’ hopes of a fifth ring were boosted by the Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last year.
James fulfilled an ambition last season when his eldest son, Bronny, made his NBA debut, playing together with the Lakers.
Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son, is a freshman at Arizona, and LeBron said last week, "I'm not waiting on Bryce. ... He has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up."
A 21-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, LeBron James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season while finishing sixth in MVP voting. He owns career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
James is the all-time NBA leader in points (42,184) and minutes played (59,041). He has played in 1,562 games, the second-highest total, and he could pass Robert Parish (1,611) to top that list in the upcoming season.
James and the Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors at home on 21 October.
