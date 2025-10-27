Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Moody to deliver match ball for England clash after MND diagnosis

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody reveals he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease
  • Former England rugby international Lewis Moody will make an emotional return to Twickenham to deliver the match ball for England's Autumn Nations Series opener against Australia.
  • Moody recently revealed his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND), a degenerative condition that causes muscle weakness and wasting.
  • The rugby world has rallied around the 47-year-old World Cup winner, who is the latest high-profile player to be affected by MND, following Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir.
  • The RFU will promote a GoFundMe page and host a match-worn shirt auction at the stadium to raise funds for Moody and his family.
  • Moody expressed his gratitude for the support from the rugby community, stating it will be an honour to carry the match ball for the current England squad.
