Lewis Moody will make an emotional return to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham this Saturday when he delivers the match ball for England’s first match of the Autumn Nations Series against Australia.

World Cup winner Moody revealed earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and the rugby world has quickly rallied round the popular ex-England flanker as he battles the degenerative condition.

The 47-year-old is the latest rugby star to battle MND, with rugby league legend Rob Burrow and Scotland and British and Irish Lions great Doddie Weir both passing away from the disease in the last three years.

Moody, who won 71 England caps and captained his country on 12 occasions, was at Welford Road as a guest of honour last weekend to watch his two former clubs – Leicester Tigers and Bath – do battle in the Gallagher Prem and made an appearance on the pitch at half-time.

This weekend he will return to Twickenham and deliver the match ball on to the pitch ahead of Steve Borthwick’s current England group taking on old rivals the Wallabies to kick off their autumn campaign.

The RFU will be promoting the GoFundMe page, set up by his friends Geordan Murphy and Leon Lloyd (which you can visit and donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-moody-fundraising-appeal), to raise money for Moody and his family on the big screen and around the stadium. There will also be a match-worn shirt auction after the fixture, with all proceeds also being donated.

open image in gallery Lewis Moody was at Leicester vs Bath recently following his MND diagnosis ( Getty Images )

“It was one of my life’s greatest pleasures to play for England; to pull on that white jersey, to represent it and all those who had supported and contributed to my journey, in a way that would make them proud,” said Moody, whose most famous appearance against Australia came in the 2003 World Cup final triumph in Sydney.

“More importantly, I loved the privilege of doing it alongside some of the most competitive, loyal, committed and hardworking individuals I have ever met. Those bonds and values feel stronger than ever to me today, as a new challenge presents itself and the love and support of this special community embraces us.

“It will be an honour to carry the match ball out on Saturday, as a new generation of warriors get set to pull on the jersey and make us proud. My family and I are truly grateful to all the players, England Rugby and Rugby Australia for all their kindness and support.”

open image in gallery Moody won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 with England ( Getty )

MND damages the human body’s motor neurons and causes weakness and wasting of the muscles. Currently there is no cure, though treatment can slow down the progression of the disease.

Moody revealed that he learned about the disease after finding weaknesses in his shoulder during a training session at the gym and the former British and Irish Lion

The clash with Australia is the first of four matches for England at Allianz Stadium this autumn, with games against Fiji (Saturday 8 November), New Zealand (Saturday 15 November) and Argentina (Sunday 23 November) to follow.

Visit the Lewis Moody GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-moody-fundraising-appeal