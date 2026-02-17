Lindsey Vonn feels ‘amazing’ as she arrives back in US after Olympic nightmare
- Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States after being hospitalised in Italy for over a week following a broken left leg sustained during the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.
- The 41-year-old skier suffered a complex tibia fracture and has already undergone multiple operations, with further surgery anticipated upon her return home.
- Vonn said it felt “amazing” to be back on home soil after being immobile in a hospital bed since her race, as she thanked the Italian medical staff for their care.
- This latest injury follows a ruptured ACL in her left knee, which she sustained just nine days prior to her Olympic fall in a separate crash in Switzerland.
- Vonn's Olympic comeback, after nearly six years in retirement, ended abruptly when she crashed heavily on 8 February, and it remains uncertain if she will return to elite competition.
