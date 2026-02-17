Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn feels ‘amazing’ as she arrives back in US after Olympic nightmare

Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the Olympics earlier this month
Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the Olympics earlier this month (AP)
  • Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States after being hospitalised in Italy for over a week following a broken left leg sustained during the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.
  • The 41-year-old skier suffered a complex tibia fracture and has already undergone multiple operations, with further surgery anticipated upon her return home.
  • Vonn said it felt “amazing” to be back on home soil after being immobile in a hospital bed since her race, as she thanked the Italian medical staff for their care.
  • This latest injury follows a ruptured ACL in her left knee, which she sustained just nine days prior to her Olympic fall in a separate crash in Switzerland.
  • Vonn's Olympic comeback, after nearly six years in retirement, ended abruptly when she crashed heavily on 8 February, and it remains uncertain if she will return to elite competition.
