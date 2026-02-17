Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States following a week of hospital treatment in Italy for a broken left leg sustained during the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.

The 41-year-old skier, who suffered a complex tibia fracture, has already undergone multiple operations and anticipates further surgery upon her return.

Posting on X, Vonn shared her relief at being home, stating: "Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race.

“And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing. Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me."

This latest injury follows a ruptured ACL in her left knee, sustained just nine days prior in a separate crash in Switzerland.

Vonn had been a prominent figure heading into the Olympics, marking a highly anticipated comeback after nearly six years in retirement.

However, her Olympic dream ended in a matter of seconds when she crashed heavily on February 8 and had to be airlifted to hospital.

open image in gallery Vonn spent a little over a week in an Italian hospital ( @lindseyvonn via REUTERS )

Vonn documented her progress in hospital, revealing that she underwent a third operation on her leg last Wednesday.

Posting on Instagram, Vonn wrote: “I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world.

“Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

It is currently unknown whether Vonn will return to elite-level competition following her latest injury setback.