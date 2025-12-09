Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lionel Messi lands major award after leading Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory

Lionel Messi was voted Major League Soccer's MVP (AP)
  • Lionel Messi has become the first player to win Major League Soccer's MVP award in consecutive seasons.
  • The 38-year-old Argentine maestro led the league with an impressive 29 goals and 19 assists during the regular campaign, and captained Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory on Saturday.
  • Messi secured a landslide victory in the MVP vote, garnering 70.4 per cent, marking the highest winning margin since 2015.
  • His coach, Javier Mascherano, affirmed his significant impact, and MLS Commissioner Don Garber described him as “the unicorn of unicorns” for his transformative effect on the league.
  • This latest accolade adds to Messi's extensive collection of honours, and he has signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami, committing to the club's future.
