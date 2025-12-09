Lionel Messi lands major award after leading Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory
- Lionel Messi has become the first player to win Major League Soccer's MVP award in consecutive seasons.
- The 38-year-old Argentine maestro led the league with an impressive 29 goals and 19 assists during the regular campaign, and captained Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory on Saturday.
- Messi secured a landslide victory in the MVP vote, garnering 70.4 per cent, marking the highest winning margin since 2015.
- His coach, Javier Mascherano, affirmed his significant impact, and MLS Commissioner Don Garber described him as “the unicorn of unicorns” for his transformative effect on the league.
- This latest accolade adds to Messi's extensive collection of honours, and he has signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami, committing to the club's future.