Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to MLS Cup triumph

Inter Miami secured their first MLS Cup crown, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium as Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende struck late from a pair of Lionel Messi assists.

Despite Thomas Muller driving a Vancouver side that controlled long stretches and created the better chances, the final ultimately swung on the Argentine's influence, as he secured his first MLS league title and capped his finest season on American soil.

"This was one of our main goals," Messi, who was named MVP, said.

"Last year we finished first in the league and unfortunately we were knocked out in the first round. The MLS was the ultimate prize. The team put in a tremendous effort and rose to the occasion," the 38-year-old added.

Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Messi slipped Allende into space and the winger’s low cross deflected off Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo and into his own net.

Vancouver kept control of the ball after the break and finally made it count on the hour mark when Ali Ahmed drove into the box and fired a low shot that Rios Novo reached but could not keep out, the ball rolling over the line to bring the visitors level.

open image in gallery Lionel Messi (right) helped Inter Miami to victory ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Miami restored their lead in the 71st minute when Messi pounced on a loose Vancouver touch and slid the ball across the box for Rodrigo De Paul, who swept his finish past Yohei Takaoka to cap the move with trademark composure.

The hosts sealed the title deep into stoppage time when Messi threaded a pass to Allende, sparking emotional scenes with Jordi Alba in tears as he and Sergio Busquets long-time friends and former Barcelona teammates closed out their final match.

"I'm happy for them. Finishing their careers this way is very nice for everyone," Messi said of his teammates.

"Something very beautiful is coming to an end for them, something to which they have devoted their entire lives. I wish them all the best. They are two friends whom I love very much, and I am happy that they can leave with this title."

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

David Beckham, the club's co-owner and long-time architect of Miami's project, joined the on-field celebrations after the final whistle.

"All credit to Vancouver, they played a great game and put us under a lot of pressure. After their goal they were on top of us," the former England captain said.

"When you give the ball to Leo (Messi), he creates chances. The team stuck together, and they’ve done that all year."

He added that the path to the title had been anything but smooth: "There were a lot of sleepless nights. I always believed in Miami and in bringing a team here... We promised our fans we’d bring the best players and bring success. Next year is a new year and we go again, but tonight, we celebrate."

Reuters