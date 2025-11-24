Lionel Messi stars as Inter Miami create club history with dominant win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Miami have secured their place in the Eastern Conference final, delivering a dominant 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in a thrilling semifinal clash.

The win marks the club's deepest run in MLS Cup Playoff history, propelled by a stellar performance from Lionel Messi, who contributed a goal and three assists.

The decisive victory saw Tadeo Allende net a second-half brace, while 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti also found the back of the net and provided two assists.

This triumph sets up an East final showdown against No 5 seed New York City FC, who overcame top-seeded Philadelphia Union with a 1-0 win on Sunday night.

For FC Cincinnati, the defeat means a third consecutive post-season elimination on home turf, falling just short of their second East final appearance.

Miami's impressive form continues, with this being their second consecutive 4-0 playoff win, following a home victory against Nashville SC two weeks prior.

open image in gallery Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to victory on Sunday night ( Getty Images )

Manager Javier Mascherano opted not to start Luis Suarez, who was serving a red-card suspension in the previous round but boasts 10 goals and 10 assists from the regular season.

Despite Suarez's absence, Messi and a more youthful attacking quartet have seemingly elevated their game.

Messi's influence has been undeniable throughout the postseason, with six goals and six assists, contributing to every single Miami tally.

His regular season saw him score 29 goals and provide 19 assists, making him a strong contender for a second consecutive MLS MVP award.

On Sunday, Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute. The opportunity arose when Jodi Alba intercepted a Cincinnati pass, allowing Silvetti to deliver an outswinging cross that Messi met with a firm header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Silvetti then doubled Miami's lead in the 57th minute, finishing a move initiated by Allende and laid off by Messi.

Allende completed the rout with two goals in the 62nd and 74th minutes, both from transition opportunities, with Messi providing the final through-ball on both occasions.