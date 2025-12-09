Lionel Messi wins MVP award as he creates MLS history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into Major League Soccer history, becoming the first player to secure back-to-back MVP awards.

The Inter Miami captain's unparalleled dominance in the league was officially recognised on Tuesday, cementing his status as an unquestioned force in North American football.

The 38-year-old Argentine maestro, who also captains the reigning MLS Cup champions, delivered a sensational season.

He led the league with an impressive 29 goals and 19 assists during the regular campaign, a statistical output that underscored his enduring brilliance.

His exceptional performance led to a landslide victory in the MVP vote, garnering 70.4 per cent of the total – the highest winning margin since Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.

San Diego’s Anders Dreyer trailed significantly with 11.2 per cent, followed by LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (7.3 per cent), Cincinnati’s Evander (4.8 per cent) and Nashville’s Sam Surridge (2.4 per cent).

Despite featuring in barely half of Inter Miami’s regular-season fixtures in 2024, any initial doubts about his eligibility for the top individual honour were swiftly dispelled by his sheer impact on the pitch.

open image in gallery Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup on the weekend and has now been named MVP for the season ( AP )

Inter Miami coach and long-time teammate Javier Mascherano affirmed his influence, stating: "He was fantastic the whole season, with the numbers and also with the commitment." Mascherano added, "The reality is that Leo clears all doubts."

This latest accolade adds to an already staggering collection of individual honors for Messi, including a record eight Ballon d’Or titles, eight Pichichi trophies as La Liga’s top scorer, six La Liga best player nods, three Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year wins, and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls.

He has also been selected as Argentina’s best player no fewer than 15 times. His arrival has been transformative for MLS, a sentiment echoed by Commissioner Don Garber.

Speaking earlier in the season, Garber described Messi as "the unicorn of unicorns," adding: "His intensity and desire to win is what makes him the greatest of all time. There are a lot of really competitive players, but he has this special sauce, this dynamic that has him so focused on doing what he needs to do to win games."

Beyond individual glory, Messi has been instrumental in winning 47 trophies for club and country, including the 2022 World Cup, making him the most decorated player in the men’s game.

He now joins Preki, the award winner in 1997 and 2003, as only the second player to win the MLS MVP award twice.

Furthermore, Messi becomes the sixth player in MLS history to win the MVP and a championship in the same season.

The rarity of his sustained excellence is highlighted by the fact that only four players in MLS history – Carlos Valderrama (1996, 1997), Marco Etcheverry (1998, 1999), David Villa (2016, 2017), and Josef Martinez (2018, 2019) – have even been finalists for the MVP award in consecutive seasons.

open image in gallery Javier Mascherano heaped praise on Messi after he claimed another individual honor ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

His commitment to Inter Miami remains strong, having signed a three-year extension that will see him lead the club into their new stadium near Miami International Airport next season.

This extension further solidifies the exponential growth in the franchise's value since his arrival two and a half years ago.

Garber underscored Messi's profound impact on the league, stating: "When Lionel Messi made MLS his league of choice, it marked a turning point — not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America.

“Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league. We’re thrilled that Leo has chosen to stay and continue his career with Inter Miami."

While back-to-back MVP wins are a relatively common occurrence in other major US professional sports leagues – with recent examples including Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball, A’ja Wilson in the WNBA, Nikola Jokic in the NBA, Aaron Rodgers in the NFL, and Alex Ovechkin in the NHL – Messi's achievement marks a historic first for Major League Soccer.

This unprecedented feat sets a new benchmark for individual excellence and underscores the unique impact of a player widely considered the greatest of all time.

Messi's continued presence and unparalleled performance are not just elevating Inter Miami, but fundamentally reshaping the landscape and global perception of Major League Soccer, ensuring his legacy as a truly singular talent in the sport.