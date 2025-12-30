Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool fire coach after Arne Slot voiced concern over glaring weakness

Liverpool’s set-piece record has been a problem for Arne Slot which is yet to be resolved
Liverpool’s set-piece record has been a problem for Arne Slot which is yet to be resolved (PA)
  • Liverpool's set-piece coach, Aaron Briggs, has been fired due to the team's poor defensive record from dead-ball situations.
  • The Premier League champions have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces this season, the highest number in the division.
  • Conversely, Liverpool have only scored three goals from set-pieces, contributing to what head coach Arne Slot called a “negative set-piece balance”.
  • Slot has frequently voiced his frustration regarding the team's struggles with both defending and scoring from free kicks and corners.
  • Head coach Arne Slot and his assistants, Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, will now take over responsibility for set-piece management.
