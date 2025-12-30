Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liverpool sack set-piece coach over dismal Premier League record

The Premier League champions have parted ways with first-team coach Aaron Briggs after a number of goals were conceded from set-pieces this season

Richard Jolly Senior Football Correspondent
(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool’s set-piece coach Aaron Briggs has left the club as he has paid the price for their disastrous record at defending free kicks and corners.

The Premier League champions have conceded the most goals in the division – 12 – from set-pieces, including two in their last two games.

Liverpool have only scored three goals from dead-ball situations, meanwhile, leading head coach Arne Slot to regularly bemoan their “negative set-piece balance”.

He said after the weekend win over Wolves: “Unfortunately we're maybe the only team that hardly ever scores from a set-piece and, even worse, we constantly concede.”

Liverpool have conceded seven goals from corners this season and on Saturday captain Virgil van Dijk described the second phase as the “killer” for them.

Harry Maguire’s winner at Anfield came from the second phase of a Manchester United corner kick
Harry Maguire’s winner at Anfield came from the second phase of a Manchester United corner kick (Getty Images)

Slot and his assistants Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronkhorst will take over responsibility for set-pieces as Liverpool try to tighten up, starting on New Year’s Day with a home match against Leeds - who scored a late equaliser against Liverpool from a corner in a 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Briggs, who has previously worked at Tottenham and Manchester City, joined Liverpool in 2024 as individual development coach and was part of the backroom staff when they won the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool said in a statement: “He leaves with the appreciation and best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in