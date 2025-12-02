Luke Littler on Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist alongside Lionesses hero
- Luke Littler has been shortlisted for the 2025 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.
- He became the youngest ever World Darts Champion at 17 in January, marking the start of a dominant year.
- Littler is joined on the shortlist by Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang and rising female cricket star Davina Perrin.
- Having won the Young Sports Personality prize last year, Littler is also considered a frontrunner for the main award this year.
- The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, 18 December, in Salford.