Luke Littler has been shortlisted for the 2025 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Littler won the World Darts Championship in January to become its youngest ever champion at only 17 years old.

It kicked off a stunning year of dominance in which he scooped the UK Open, the World Matchplay, the World Grand Prix, the Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals.

Littler, who won last year’s young Sports Personality prize, is up against Michelle Agyemang, who starred at Euro 2025 for the Lionesses, and Davina Perrin, one of English cricket’s most exciting talents, in the race for this year’s award.

Littler said: “Being nominated for Young Sports Personality of the Year again is a big honour. Last year’s win was a proud moment for me and I’ve had another incredible 12 months. I want to continue raising the profile of darts and bringing new fans into the sport.”

Michelle Agyemang was key to England’s summer success ( Getty )

The 18-year-old is also among the frontrunners for the main award. His world title in January kicked off a year of sporting highlights, followed by Rory McIlroy ending his quest to win the Masters at Augusta and completing golf’s grand slam.

The summer was dominated by two team triumphs, with the Lionesses becoming the first England side to win a major tournament on foreign soil as they defended their European crown, and the Red Roses lifting the World Cup at a sold-out Twickenham.

The British and Irish Lions won their Test series in Australia and Europe’s golfers conquered the United States away from home to retain the Ryder Cup across three stunning days at Bethpage Black – spearheaded by McIlroy. Lando Norris could yet become Britain’s latest F1 world champion as the title fight goes down to the final race of the season.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will take place in Salford on Thursday 18 December.