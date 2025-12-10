Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler insists ‘no one’ can get under his skin ahead of World Darts Championship title defence

Luke Littler is looking to defend his world title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler is looking to defend his world title (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler is preparing to defend his World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace, where he became the youngest ever winner in January.
  • Since his initial victory, the 18-year-old has dominated the sport, securing multiple major titles and ascending to the world number one ranking.
  • Littler stated that “no one” can get under his skin, and that attempts by opponents to engage in “dark arts” or mind games do not affect him and instead serve to motivate him further.
  • He cited an incident with Ricardo Pietreczko, whose comments during a match spurred Littler on to secure the win.
  • Littler warned that any other players attempting similar psychological tactics would likely face the same outcome, as he remains focused on his game.
