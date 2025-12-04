World Darts Championship to stay at Alexandra Palace until at least 2031

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Darts Championship will stay at Alexandra Palace until at least 2031 after the PDC agreed a new five-year deal.

The showpiece tournament has been held at the famous north London venue since 2007 but following the rapid growth in the sport, PDC supremo Barry Hearn had raised the prospect of taking it elsewhere.

However, a new deal has been agreed which will see the tournament move to the Great Hall from next year’s edition, allowing for more fans to attend and better infrastructure.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “Alexandra Palace has become synonymous with the World Darts Championship, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership through to at least 2031.

“Ally Pally at Christmas is the identity of the tournament — its atmosphere is unmatched anywhere in sport.

“Demand for tickets has never been higher, and moving into the Great Hall from 2026/27 will allow more fans than ever to enjoy this incredible event.

“Previous obstacles to using the Great Hall have now been resolved, and this move represents a landmark moment for the sport.”

This year’s competition begins next Thursday, with Luke Littler kicking off the defence of his historic title.