When is Luke Littler playing at the World Darts Championship?
- The World Darts Championship is set to get underway on Thursday 11 December at Alexandra Palace.
- Defending champion Luke Littler will begin his title defence on the opening night against Lithuanian qualifier Darius Labanauskas.
- Littler and Labanauskas will play in the third match of the night on Thursday and are likely to be on stage at around 9pm.
- Former world champion Michael Smith is also in action on the opening night against Lisa Ashton, while Luke Humphries, who recently lost his world No 1 ranking to Littler, will play Ted Evetts on Saturday night.
- The tournament is due to run until early January, with the final taking place on Saturday 3 January.