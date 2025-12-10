Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Luke Littler playing at the World Darts Championship?

On the darts throne at 18: Luke Littler makes history
  • The World Darts Championship is set to get underway on Thursday 11 December at Alexandra Palace.
  • Defending champion Luke Littler will begin his title defence on the opening night against Lithuanian qualifier Darius Labanauskas.
  • Littler and Labanauskas will play in the third match of the night on Thursday and are likely to be on stage at around 9pm.
  • Former world champion Michael Smith is also in action on the opening night against Lisa Ashton, while Luke Humphries, who recently lost his world No 1 ranking to Littler, will play Ted Evetts on Saturday night.
  • The tournament is due to run until early January, with the final taking place on Saturday 3 January.

