Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United boss Ruben Amorim takes aim at his own players’ attitude

Ruben Amorim is not impressed by the attitude of some of his players (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Amorim is not impressed by the attitude of some of his players (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim criticised young players for a perceived sense of entitlement and forgetting the significance of playing for the club.
  • Amorim specifically highlighted Harry Amass and Chido Obi for social media posts after they were reportedly struggling in their respective loan or youth team environments.
  • He addressed the situation surrounding Kobbie Mainoo, whose brother wore a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” T-shirt earlier this week, urging the midfielder to stay and fight for his place rather than seeking a transfer.
  • The manager stated that players should address any grievances directly with him, emphasising that his office door is open for discussion rather than public displays of discontent.
  • Amorim confirmed that Mainoo's playing opportunities against Aston Villa would be based solely on merit and would not be influenced by his brother's actions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in