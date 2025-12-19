Man United boss Ruben Amorim takes aim at his own players’ attitude
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim criticised young players for a perceived sense of entitlement and forgetting the significance of playing for the club.
- Amorim specifically highlighted Harry Amass and Chido Obi for social media posts after they were reportedly struggling in their respective loan or youth team environments.
- He addressed the situation surrounding Kobbie Mainoo, whose brother wore a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” T-shirt earlier this week, urging the midfielder to stay and fight for his place rather than seeking a transfer.
- The manager stated that players should address any grievances directly with him, emphasising that his office door is open for discussion rather than public displays of discontent.
- Amorim confirmed that Mainoo's playing opportunities against Aston Villa would be based solely on merit and would not be influenced by his brother's actions.