Roy Keane calls Kobbie Mainoo’s brother ‘idiot’ and urges fight for Man Utd spot

Roy Keane urged Kobbie Mainoo to fight for his place at Manchester United as he branded the midfielder’s half-brother an “idiot”.

England international Mainoo is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season, with his lack of game time under Ruben Amorim a major ongoing talking point.

The 20-year-old’s half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames made headlines on Monday evening by wearing a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt during United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Mainoo, who received a hero’s welcome from fans when he came on as a substitute against the Cherries, saw a request to leave Old Trafford on loan rejected in August and speculation continues over a potential January switch.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, former United captain Keane said: “Are you telling me he can’t sit there for another six months?

“He might think the manager might be gone in the summer, one or two of the senior players might be gone.

“He’s 20 years of age, what’s wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if you’re not getting a chance, we’ve all had to do it at different levels.

“Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is look at a manager and go ‘I’ll prove you wrong’.

“Every day is your challenge to prove to the manager and when that manager is picking the team I’m going to train like a beast and when you’re writing that team (as a manager) you’re going to go, ‘he has to play’. He’s got to get that in his mindset.

“And when he’s got his idiot of a brother doing all that… we shouldn’t even be giving his brother the time of day. Sometimes you’re just surrounded by idiots, especially the families.”

United boss Amorim has suggested Mainoo is in direct competition for a starting spot with influential captain Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal international Fernandes has begun all 16 of the club’s Premier League games this term.

Mainoo won the last of his 10 England caps in September 2024 and, ahead of next summer’s World Cup, is yet to feature under new national team manager Thomas Tuchel.

“The life of a footballer is about trying to prove people wrong,” said Keane.

“Bruno might get injured. There was chat about Bruno leaving in the summer. Bruno might leave next summer, so you bide your time as a young player.

“I’ve no problem players going out on loan, it can work for everybody, but sometimes as a player, your biggest challenge is here at Man United and getting into that first-team.

“Even if the manager is saying ‘you’re not going to get in ahead of Bruno’ (your mindset should be), ‘I’m going to prove you wrong’.”