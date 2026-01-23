Marc Guehi set for Man City debut after nightmare week for Pep Guardiola’s side
- Pep Guardiola confirmed that new signing Marc Guehi will make his debut for Manchester City against Wolves on Saturday.
- Guehi, a £20m acquisition from Crystal Palace earlier this week, joins City amid a significant defensive injury crisis, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and John Stones all sidelined.
- Several other key players, including Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, and Nico Gonzalez, are also unavailable for the upcoming match.
- Manchester City will host bottom-of-the-table Wolves, aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
- Despite being winless in their last five matches and losing two games in the past week to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, Guardiola praised his "extraordinary team" but acknowledged Arsenal as currently "the best team in the world".