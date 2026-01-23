Pep Guardiola confirms Marc Guehi debut as he offers Man City injury update
Guardiola suggested new signing Guehi will feature in the Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday, with his side looking to close the gap on Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that new signing Marc Guehi will make his debut for the club this weekend against Wolves, as the Cityzens look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.
Guehi joined City earlier this week in a £20m move from Crystal Palace, and while he was unable to play in the Champions League in midweek due to Uefa regulations, he could find himself called upon immediately in the league with the club in the midst of defensive injury crisis.
City are currently without Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones in defence, with the former having fractured his tibia. Dias is likely out until mid-Febraury with a thigh issue, while Stones continues to struggle with his own ongoing thigh issue.
And when asked about the signing of Guehi and whether the 25-year-old would make his debut at the Etihad this weekend, Guardiola replied: “Yes. Really good [signing] considering the absence of central defenders. Really good.
“Marc is exceptional. Captain [of Crystal Palace], player for England. Incredible season with [Oliver] Glasner and this season they struggled for themselves and the injuries as well,” explained Guardiola.
Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and Savinho are among the other absentees for City ahead of the weekend, and they will likely be joined by Matheus Nunes and Nico Gonzalez.
Nunes missed the loss to Manchester United with a virus, while Gonzalez was also not in the squad despite being on the bench for the 10-1 win over Exeter in the FA Cup.
“Matheus had a virus, I don’t know we’ll speak with the doctor. Nico, I don’t think so,” said Guardiola when asked whether the pair could make a return.
City host bottom-of-the-table Wolves in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, and though Guardiola’s side could close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, the Cityzens head into the weekend without a win in their last five matches.
However, Guardiola was quick to praise his side, though he noted that catching Arsenal would be difficult as they are “the best team right now in the world”.
“I have an extraordinary team and extraordinary players. We are a fantastic football team, I have no doubt about that,” said Guardiola.
“Hopefully, we can be close and hope they [Arsenal] give us one chance to get them."
