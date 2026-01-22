The true value of Marc Guehi and why Man City acted now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Manchester City finally moved for Marc Guehi, Pep Guardiola’s staff put together a data-led pitch showing exactly how the 25-year-old would fit into the team and even move in certain areas. It had to be good to beat Bayern Munich’s highly persuasive pitch, spearheaded by a great former City centre-half Vincent Kompany.

City made clear that Guehi was being signed to “win now”. Guardiola wanted a prime defender to take his team up a level, and “make sure” they give themselves the best chance of properly challenging this season. Injury to Josko Gvardiol sharpened the plans.

Except, in the few days since Guehi’s move was announced, the needs have gone beyond that. City badly needed such a player to stop conceding and stop losing. You only have to look at the five goals by Manchester United and Bodo-Glimt, as well as those ruled out. Guehi is required to step right in and bring a step up.

That is why City were so intent on getting that deal done, and were willing to “blow anyone else away,” one source tells the Independent.

Through that, Guehi is making his own step up. His profile has elevated overnight. Guehi is now going to face the proper test that comes with that, and the different challenges as the difficulty goes up. Thomas Tuchel has wanted him to be more authoritative for England, as he has to now internalise Guardiola's system. Playing for City is very different to playing for Palace. He feels he is ready.

The transfer does not just fulfil a long-term career plan to bring him to one of the world’s “super clubs”, which are constantly challenging for the biggest trophies, having started his career at one, Chelsea, before leaving with just two appearances in the League Cup. It also marks his rise as one of England’s most valuable defenders.

He is understood to be the best-paid English defender, at a wage of £300,000 per week guaranteed, according to sources, with bonuses that could yet increase that. That reflects how he is at his best level, and that ahead of a World Cup, which England have a good chance of winning.

It has nevertheless long been clear that Tuchel has needed more of his centre-halves regularly playing at Champions League level. Even the reliance on injury-prone teammate John Stones, who has been brilliant, shows a certain thinness in this key area.

The belief has long been that Guehi was more than ready to rise to the standard. That is illustrated by the interested clubs. It was a Champions League who’s who, and almost all of the winners over the last decade: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and City, as well as this season’s potential winners in Arsenal.

Such options were down to much more than belief, though, even if such assurance has been a core of Guehi’s own career. They were also the consequence of a cold-headed long-term plan that illustrates how some elite players now think of their trajectory in the modern game.

Early in his career, Guehi sat down with the team around him, centred on his representatives Unique Sports Group.

open image in gallery ( PA )

The south Londoner had been viewed as another Chelsea prospect at a time when the then Roman Abramovich-owned club were finally starting to properly promote from their academy, but he had clearer plans than occasionally making a few appearances.

Guehi wanted regular football to hone his abilities, but also in the right context, under the right coach. A Swansea City team led by Steve Cooper were perfect, and Guehi spent two years on loan.

While Chelsea wanted to keep such talent, Guehi still wanted to keep playing, but at a higher standard. He pushed for a move to Crystal Palace, where he made himself a senior club figure.

From there, the next step was obviously European football, but he was willing to show patience - and hold his nerve.

That was never more necessary when moves to Newcastle United and Liverpool collapsed over fine details, and Guehi insisted on running down his contract.

Liverpool had still been seen as the most likely suitors due to the fact that they were hours from a deal on deadline day. As was reported in the Independent a few times over the last few months, though, his chances of going to Anfield dramatically receded after that.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

That was not due to any issue with Liverpool. It was because the entire market for Guehi had changed. Once he got to the final months of his contract, he could talk to any club, and he suddenly had a remarkable range of options. The fact that he was available on a Bosman brought all these European giants in, as they could funnel money that would usually have been spent on a transfer fee - and where English clubs are now leading the way - into wages. By mid-October, it had seemed far likelier that one of the European giants would follow through.

Barcelona were initially in the lead. They’d immediately shown the most interest after the collapse of the summer deal. There was a real football willingness. Anyone can see why from the goals Barcelona are routinely conceding in the Champions League. The issue was these long-term issues the Catalan club have had with making their finances work, and the registration of players amid La Liga’s restrictive rules. Sources say there were “too many jigsaw pieces”.

As Barcelona were trying to figure this out, Bayern moved ahead. They put a very strong pitch together, spearheaded by Kompany. The former centre-half outlined exactly what he wants from such a centre-half, and how Guehi fit perfectly. Michael Olise and Harry Kane also reached out.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi with Hugo Viana after signing for Manchester City ( Manchester City FC )

Guehi was hugely enthused by this, and at one point felt close to accepting. The lure of remaining in the Premier League was still persuasive, though, with the player feeling like it is still the most competitive market in the world.

There was also the awareness that any next contract would likely end at around 30 years of age, giving the option to fulfil another stage of the plan to go to Europe then.

City then changed the market again. Around a fortnight ago, a meeting with Guehi’s camp was set up. Director of football Hugo Viana is said to have been instrumental in this, very conscious of player care and ensuring that the centre-half’s family were included. Guehi and his team then observed that detailed pitch, as it was also made clear that City would match any offer the player had for the summer, as well as other details like what Steve Parish wanted at Palace.

Outside that last detail, though, sources say the real difference was that “City were almost treating the deal as a free transfer”. It was by far the best offer on the table.

City were strikingly “serious” about getting the deal done this January, as if they couldn’t wait, a source adds.

Liverpool had considered a summer move, but didn’t want to get into any race this January.

open image in gallery England’s John Stones and Marc Guehi against Wales ( Getty )

The financial details were seen as too costly for a player they could otherwise have got for free.

Guehi’s own profile has transformed overnight, and the next step is his own boot deal, with the upcoming World Cup and potential appearances in the Champions League enhancing his chances here.

City's struggles there show why they need him now. Guehi feels more than ready. That’s the real value of the signing - and a long-term plan.