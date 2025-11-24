Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key Manchester United forward to miss Premier League clash with Everton

Cunha 'grateful' to represent Man United and Brazil
  • Matheus Cunha has been ruled out of Manchester United's Premier League match against Everton due to a minor knock sustained in training.
  • The Brazil forward's injury and subsequent absence were inadvertently revealed after he missed a Christmas lights switch-on event in Altrincham.
  • Although the injury is not believed to be serious, it presents a further selection headache for manager Ruben Amorim.
  • Other key players, Benjamin Sesko and Rasmus Hojlund, are also unavailable due to injury and being out on loan, respectively.
  • Joshua Zirkzee will make his first Premier League start of the season, supported by Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, while Leny Yoro replaces the injured Harry Maguire.
