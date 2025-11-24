Matheus Cunha not in Man United squad after missing Christmas lights switch-on
Cunha picked up a minor knock in training in news first reported by Altrincham town hall after the forward missed a Christmas lights event
Matheus Cunha has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford due to a minor knock picked up in training on Saturday.
The Brazil forward is not in the squad due to the injury, which is not believed to be serious, and which was accidentally revealed over the weekend after Cunha missed a Christmas lights switch-on in Altrincham.
Cunha had been due to switch on the lights with Sam Aston, who plays Chesney in Coronation Street, but a social media post from Visit Altrincham sent Manchester United supporters into a panic when they said he could not attend.
"Unfortunately Matheus Cunha has had an accident in training today and will not be able to attend tonight's Christmas Lights Switch On in Altrincham due to medical reasons,” the social media post said.
The 26-year-old has impressed since joining from Wolves in the summer and looked set to retain his starting role in the Red Devils' return to Premier League action against Everton on Monday.
It also gives manager Ruben Amorim a further headache after striker Benjamin Sesko was ruled out due to a knee injury and with Rasmus Hojlund out on loan at Napoli.
Joshua Zirkzee makes his first Premier League start of the season against Everton, supported by Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo. In the only other change, Leny Yoro replaces the injured Harry Maguire.
“You need to be prepared for anything,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “You cannot find a team in the Premier League without injuries. We miss these players, Ben and Matheus changed a lot of things for us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments