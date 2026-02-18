Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kylian Mbappe speaks out on alleged racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe spoke out after the alleged racist incident
Kylian Mbappe spoke out after the alleged racist incident (Getty Images)
  • Kylian Mbappe accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr during their Champions League match on Tuesday.
  • The incident led to the play-off first leg between Benfica and Real Madrid being halted for 11 minutes under Fifa’s anti-racism protocols.
  • Mbappe stated he heard Prestianni call Vinicius a “monkey”, an accusation Prestianni denies, claiming Vinicius misunderstood him.
  • Vinicius Jr criticised the anti-racism protocol, stating it served “no purpose” and labelled racists as “cowards”.
  • Uefa has launched an investigation into the alleged racist abuse, with the two teams set to meet again for the second leg next week.
