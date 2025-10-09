Tributes paid to legendary Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo
- Miguel Angel Russo, the Boca Juniors coach, has died aged 69 following a prolonged battle with cancer.
- Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, Russo had recently stepped down from his day-to-day management responsibilities.
- He had three stints managing Boca Juniors, securing the Copa Libertadores in 2007 and the Argentine title in 2020.
- Boca Juniors announced his passing with "profound sadness," describing him as "an example of joy, warmth, and dedication."
- Russo also managed other significant clubs in Argentina and abroad, and was a former player for Estudiantes, winning two national titles.