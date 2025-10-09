Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo dies after long cancer battle
Russo, who had stepped down from his day-to-day duties in recent weeks, was hailed as ‘an example of joy, warmth, and dedication’
Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.
Russo, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, returned to Boca Juniors for a third spell in in June, taking charge of the team at the Club World Cup before his health deteriorated.
Russo had been forced to step down from his day-to-day management duties in recent months and was being cared for at home before his death.
He was still actively involved in Boca Juniors, however, maintaining close contact with his assistants and coaching staff.
"Boca Juniors announces the passing of Miguel Angel Russo with profound sadness," the club posted on social media.
"Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will always be an example of joy, warmth, and dedication. We are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. Farewell, dear Miguel!"
Russo had three spells in charge at Boca, leading them to the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2007 and securing the Argentine title with the club in 2020.
He also took charge of two of Argentina’s other most popular teams, San Lorenzo and Racing Club. Abroad, he coached Universidad de Chile, Salamanca of Spain, Morelia of Mexico, Millonarios of Colombia, Alianza Lima of Peru, Cerro Porteno of Paraguay, and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.
A former player with Estudiantes, Russo made more than 400 appearances for the club, winning two national titles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments