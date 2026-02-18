Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikaela Shiffrin claims slalom gold medal to end Olympic woes

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the women's slalom event
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the women's slalom event (AFP/Getty)
  • Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin secured her first Winter Olympics gold medal since Pyeongchang 2018, triumphing in the slalom event at Milano-Cortina 2026.
  • This victory marks a significant return to form in her strongest discipline, where she holds 71 World Cup wins, after failing to medal in six races at the Beijing Olympics.
  • Shiffrin delivered an imperious performance, setting the fastest time in both runs and extending her lead to a dominant 1.5 seconds in the second run.
  • Switzerland's Camille Rast claimed the silver medal, while Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson secured the bronze.
  • The win is Shiffrin's first Olympic title since her giant slalom gold in 2018 and follows her historic slalom gold as an 18-year-old in Sochi 2014.
