Top-flight manager dies aged 44 after mid-match collapse

Mladen Zizovic has passed away at the age of 44
Mladen Zizovic has passed away at the age of 44 (Getty)
  • Football manager Mladen Zizovic, 44, died after collapsing during a Serbian Super League match between his side FK Radnicki 1923 and Mladost Lucani.
  • Zizovic received medical treatment on the pitch in the 22nd minute before being rushed to hospital.
  • The match, which had resumed after an initial delay, was suspended in the 41st minute upon confirmation of Zizovic's death.
  • Several Radnicki 1923 players were visibly distressed and broke down in tears on the pitch after being informed of their manager's passing.
  • Zizovic had only been appointed by Radnicki 1923 13 days prior and had previously guided Bosnian side FK Borac to the UEFA Conference League last-16.
