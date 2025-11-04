The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manager of Serbian top-flight club dies aged 44 after collapsing mid-match
Several Radnicki 1923 broke down in tears after they were told their manager had passed away
Football manager Mladen Zizovic has died at the age of 44 after collapsing mid-match as his FK Radnicki 1923 side played Mladost Lucani in the Serbian Super League.
Zizovic received treatment from medical staff after collapsing in the 22nd minute before he was rushed to hospital, according to the Serbian top-flight.
The match between Radnicki 1923 and Mladost Lucani resumed after a delay, but was then suspended in the 41st minute when news of Zizovic’s death was confirmed to officials.
Footage on social media showed that several Radnicki 1923 players broke down in tears on the pitch after being told their manager had passed away.
Former Bosnia midfielder Zizovic had been appointed by Radnicki 1923 just 13 days before. Last season, Zizovic guided Bosnian side FK Borac to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.
In a club statement, Radnicki 1923 said: “His dedication to football, passion for the game, and human warmth will forever remain etched in the memories of all who had the honour of knowing him.”
The Football Association of Serbia said on X: "His untimely departure is a huge loss for the entire football community.
"The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work. Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the mark you left will remain with us forever."
