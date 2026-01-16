Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot speaks out on Mohamed Salah’s imminent return from Afcon after public fallout

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool in the coming days (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool in the coming days (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Liverpool are in discussions with Mohamed Salah regarding his potential return for their Champions League match against Marseille next Wednesday, following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off for Egypt on Saturday.
  • Manager Arne Slot expressed happiness about Salah's return, despite previous comments from the player suggesting a strained relationship and feeling “thrown under the bus” by the club.
  • Slot confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai's situation is “sorted” after the midfielder made a a major error against Barnsley on Monday, while also acknowledging his positive contributions in the same game.
  • Vice-captain Andy Robertson is in contract talks but has expressed uncertainty about staying due to a lack of first-team starts.
  • Slot praised Robertson's mature attitude and understanding of his importance to the club, despite his reduced playing time.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in