Sadio Mane sends Senegal through to Afcon final as Mohamed Salah’s Egypt bow out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadio Mane thrashed home a dramatic winner 12 minutes from full-time to send Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final after they edged Egypt 1-0 in a tense last-four encounter on Wednesday.

It was as much as Senegal deserved after they dominated the match, with Egypt not having any shots at goal or even forcing a corner before they conceded.

Senegal found it tough, however, to break down a resolute Egypt defence and it was only a fortuitous deflection that set up Mane’s strike.

Yet his shot from the edge of the area was worthy of winning any match and sent Senegal through to take on either hosts Morocco or Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

Lamine Camara’s effort from the edge of the area was blocked but it fell to Mane nearby and he wasted no time with a grass-cutting shot that gave Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy no chance.

Senegal probed throughout the game as they tried to force an opening, but opportunities were rare as Egypt sat back and defended resolutely, offering nothing going forward.

Nicolas Jackson, restored to the team, fired a powerful effort over the top in the 19th minute, followed by shots from Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye that provided El Shenawy with routine saves.

The first half was mainly notable for a fracas involving both sides’ technical staff after Salah fouled former Liverpool teammate Mane, prompting a melee which head coaches Hossam Hassan and Pape Thiaw eventually managed to settle.

open image in gallery There was jubilation at full-time for Senegal, who are into their fourth Afcon final ( AP )

In the second half, Senegal continued to dominate possession but were again restricted to speculative efforts from range before Mane’s goal.

But after they scored, it finally prompted Egypt to push forward with three strikers brought on in a late, and desperate, bid to get back into the game.

Substitute Ahmed Zizo’s shot in stoppage time, which Edouard Mendy saved, was their only effort of substance.

open image in gallery Salah’s wait for an Afcon title continues ( REUTERS )

Defeat ended Salah’s hopes of securing a first title with his national team with the Liverpool star having little impact on the game. He had twice been a losing finalist at the Cup of Nations.

Senegal lost captain Kalidou Koulibaly to a groin injury midway through the first half but not before he had been booked for a foul on Omar Marmoush, which ruled him out of the final.

Diarra, who plays for Sunderland in the Premier League, was also booked for a second successive game and is suspended for Sunday’s decider.

Morocco and Nigeria meet in Rabat later on Wednesday.