Mohamed Salah’s foul on Sadio Mane sparks touchline fracas in heated Afcon semi-final

The Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Egypt and Senegal nearly reached boiling point as members of both benches clashed following a foul from Mohamed Salah on former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.

Egypt captain Salah clipped Mane from behind as he tried to win the ball near the halfway line, with Mohamed Hany then going down under a soft challenge from Habib Diarra moments after the whistle had gone.

open image in gallery Salah fouled Mane with a fairly innocuous trip from behind as he attempted to win the ball ( AFP via Getty Images )

While the players were keen to get on with the game, both tackles incensed members of each nation’s bench, with the challenges prompting a touchline fracas between the respective dugouts that saw several staff and substitutes clashing.

Both benches cleared in the scuffle, with coaches having to be separated. Diarra and Senegal manager Pape Thiaw attempted to calm things down between the various members of each bench.

Despite the various incidents of pushing and shoving, everyone on each bench managed to avoid further sanctions, though Senegal midfielder Diarra talked himself into a booking, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday’s final should Senegal advance.

open image in gallery Plenty of pre-match talk had addressed the latest meeting between former Liverpool teammates Salah and Mane ( REUTERS )

Diarra was not the only player to see himself ruled out of the final, with Senegal captain and former Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly also suspended for the showpiece event after receiving a yellow card in the 17th minute.

The 34-year-old was perhaps lucky not to be red carded as he scythed down Omar Marmoush on the break, with the Egypt attacker nearly clean through as he was fouled.

That action was one of the last of the tournament for Koulibaly, with the defender subsequently forced off around five minutes later with what appeared to be a groin injury. He was replaced by Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr.