NFL playoff schedule today: Who is playing and where to watch
- The NFL playoffs have commenced with the Wild Card round, featuring six games on the path to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 8.
- The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, January 10, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on Fox.
- Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford, a favorite for the MVP award, is seeking redemption after a previous 31-28 loss to the Panthers, where he committed three turnovers.
- A classic NFL rivalry will see the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears later at 8:00 pm EST. The game can be streamed on Prime.
- The Bears, led by the coach-QB combination of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, are expected to utilize their strong running game against a “wounded” Packers team.