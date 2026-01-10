Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL playoff schedule today: Who is playing and where to watch

Video Player Placeholder
NFL playoff seeding rules change?
  • The NFL playoffs have commenced with the Wild Card round, featuring six games on the path to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 8.
  • The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, January 10, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on Fox.
  • Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford, a favorite for the MVP award, is seeking redemption after a previous 31-28 loss to the Panthers, where he committed three turnovers.
  • A classic NFL rivalry will see the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears later at 8:00 pm EST. The game can be streamed on Prime.
  • The Bears, led by the coach-QB combination of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, are expected to utilize their strong running game against a “wounded” Packers team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in