Nick Kyrgios drops big career announcement ahead of Battle of the Sexes clash
- Nick Kyrgios has been granted a wildcard for the Brisbane International in January, signalling his return to the ATP Tour after a 10-month hiatus.
- The Australian last played an official ATP match in March and has seen his world ranking fall to 673 due to persistent injury and fitness concerns.
- He is also scheduled to compete in the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, a week before the Australian Open, for which he will need another wildcard.
- Kyrgios is set to feature in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match against women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai on 28 December.
- He has made controversial comments about the upcoming exhibition, stating that Sabalenka “will not beat him” and downplaying women's ability to return men's serves.