World number one Aryna Sabalenka has dismissed concerns that her upcoming 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios could undermine the reputation of women's tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to face the Australian, currently ranked 672 in the world, on 28 December.

"I am not putting myself at any risk," the 27-year-old Belarusian told the BBC. "We're there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins."

Sabalenka acknowledged the biological strength difference but stressed the event's broader purpose: "It's so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it's not about that. This event is only going to help bring women's tennis to a higher level."

Some have criticised the exhibition event that has drawn comparisons to the original 1973 'Battle of the Sexes', where women's trailblazer Billie Jean King famously defeated 55-year-old former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs, who had claimed women's tennis was vastly inferior.

open image in gallery The match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs was one of the biggest media events of its day ( AP )

King's victory in Houston reportedly captivated 90 million television viewers.

Unlike Riggs, Kyrgios remains an active Tour player, though injuries have limited him to just five professional matches in 2025.

Sabalenka, confident in her abilities, stated: "It's not going to be an easy match for Nick. I'm going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment. He's in a lose-lose situation. I'm in a win-win situation."

Kyrgios, a former world number 13, previously asserted in September that women cannot return men's serves and that he could beat Sabalenka without giving 100 per cent effort.

However, he now suggests the match will foster greater respect between the men's and women's Tours.

"I can't do anything other than hope me and Aryna play our best tennis and, at the end of the day, whoever wins, that our handshake afterwards solidifies the union between males and females in the tennis world," he concluded.