Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NBA star makes playing return just four months after cancer diagnosis

Reuters
Nikola Topic (right) returned to the court on Monday night
Nikola Topic (right) returned to the court on Monday night (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
  • Nikola Topic, the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, made his professional basketball return in the G League.
  • This follows his diagnosis with testicular cancer in October and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.
  • The 20-year-old Serbian point guard contributed seven points and seven assists for the Oklahoma City Blue in their overtime victory.
  • His debut is a significant step in his recovery, having also missed his rookie season due to an ACL tear.
  • While a return to the senior Thunder team is still some way off, the team is currently leading the NBA's Western Conference.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in