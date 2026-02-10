NBA star makes playing return just four months after cancer diagnosis
- Nikola Topic, the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, made his professional basketball return in the G League.
- This follows his diagnosis with testicular cancer in October and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.
- The 20-year-old Serbian point guard contributed seven points and seven assists for the Oklahoma City Blue in their overtime victory.
- His debut is a significant step in his recovery, having also missed his rookie season due to an ACL tear.
- While a return to the senior Thunder team is still some way off, the team is currently leading the NBA's Western Conference.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks