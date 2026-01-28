New survey reveals significant decline in girls playing high school basketball
The number of girls playing high school basketball has dropped by more than 20 per cent since 2000, according to new surveys
Participation in girls' high school basketball across the United States has plummeted by at least 21 per cent since 2000, according to annual surveys conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSHSA).
The federation, which relies on self-reported figures from individual schools, noted a decline from 451,600 players across 16,526 schools in 2000 to 356,240 players at 18,208 schools by 2025.
While acknowledging that not all schools report data annually and the figures are "not perfect", the trend is largely corroborated by other sources.
Annual surveys from the National Sporting Goods Association (NSGA) indicate an even more significant drop, showing overall basketball participation for girls aged 12-17 fell by 45 per cent, from 3.1 million in 2001 to 1.7 million in 2024.
Despite the national decline, the NFSHSA survey identified increased participation in girls' basketball in nine states since 2000.
However, some of these increases may be skewed by higher reporting rates; Florida, for instance, gained 559 players but saw 235 more schools report in 2025 compared to 2000, and Arizona gained 214 players with 78 additional reporting schools.
Conversely, Mississippi recorded a genuine increase of 2,819 players since 2000, despite 25 fewer schools reporting.
Rickey Neaves, executive director of the state activities association, corroborated the figures, attributing the growth to the improved standing of women’s college basketball in Mississippi over the past three decades and enhanced cooperation between AAU volleyball and high school basketball coaches.
The most substantial declines, according to NFSHSA surveys, include: Kansas (43 per cent), Louisiana (42 per cent), North Dakota (40 per cent), Indiana (39 per cent), Iowa (38 per cent), Texas (36 per cent), Michigan (34 per cent), Missouri (34 per cent), Montana (33 per cent), and Nebraska (32 per cent).
For example, Kansas saw participation drop from 10,120 players at 350 schools in 1999-2000 to 5,788 players at 337 schools in 2024-25.
