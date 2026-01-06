Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on Man Utd return after Amorim exit

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to return to Old Trafford as a caretaker manager.
  • His interest follows the sacking of Ruben Amorim, according to Fabrizio Romano.
  • Solskjaer, 52, is currently without a club after being dismissed from Besiktas in August.
  • He is said to be seeking a temporary six-month contract for the role.
  • Manchester United are aware of Solskjaer's interest and are expected to assess their options.
