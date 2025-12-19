Oleksandr Usyk insists he has no interest in Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight
- Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk predicts Anthony Joshua will knock out Jake Paul within one round on Friday night, dismissing their fight as merely a "show" rather than a serious sporting contest.
- Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, will have a significant weight advantage of nearly two stone over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.
- The professional bout, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, has drawn considerable criticism within the boxing world due to the perceived mismatch in experience and calibre.
- Usyk told ufcpod that the fight is only happening due to the money involved but said it is “not interesting” to him.
- Despite the criticism, Joshua maintains the fight is legitimate and intends to "outclass" Paul, while Paul claims Joshua shows signs of fear.