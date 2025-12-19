Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk insists he has no interest in Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight

Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua as a sporting contest
Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua as a sporting contest (AP)
  • Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk predicts Anthony Joshua will knock out Jake Paul within one round on Friday night, dismissing their fight as merely a "show" rather than a serious sporting contest.
  • Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, will have a significant weight advantage of nearly two stone over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.
  • The professional bout, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, has drawn considerable criticism within the boxing world due to the perceived mismatch in experience and calibre.
  • Usyk told ufcpod that the fight is only happening due to the money involved but said it is “not interesting” to him.
  • Despite the criticism, Joshua maintains the fight is legitimate and intends to "outclass" Paul, while Paul claims Joshua shows signs of fear.
