Anthony Joshua tells fans to ‘pray’ for Jake Paul as he issues ‘serious’ warning

Anthony Joshua said he would "outclass" Jake Paul in their heavyweight clash in Miami on Friday night, a highly-criticised professional bout.

The two-time world heavyweight champion will boast an almost two-stone advantage over the YouTube personality turned boxer.

Thursday’s official weigh-in did little to silence sceptics, with Joshua tipping the scales at 17st 5lbs. Paul, who has regularly fought at cruiserweight since swapping life as an influencer for boxing, came in at 15st 6lbs, giving away a hefty 26.8lbs.

Paul’s 13-fight career, consisting mainly of facing former UFC stars or faded boxing greats, has sparked a backlash in the boxing world with Joshua’s involvement.

Speaking to Netflix, Joshua declared his unwavering confidence.

Joshua has told fans to ‘pray’ for Paul ( Action Images via Reuters )

"I want them (fans) to pray for me, I want them to pray for my opponent ’cause he’s going to need it," he stated.

"I’m going to outclass this kid, I’m just going to outclass him. I’m a serious fighter, that’s the difference, I’m a serious, serious fighter."

Joshua shrugged off a confrontation in their head-to-head after the weigh-in, insisting there was "mutual respect" and that he only told Paul: "Don’t touch me."

Paul, however, claimed he told Joshua he "smelled fear."

"I see something in his eyes, I truly do," Paul remarked. "The pressure is on him. I’m fighting free, I’ve already won. This is a lose-lose situation for him."

Joshua will be returning to the ring for the first time in 15 months when he takes on Paul.

His last fight saw him miss out on the opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion as he was knocked out inside five rounds by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

But Joshua has vowed to bounce back and prove he is levels above Paul when they step into the ring for their scheduled eight-round contest on Friday night.